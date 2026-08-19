Pathanamthitta: As Onam approaches, Mavelis across Kerala are gearing up for a busy season. Dressed in traditional attire complete with potbellies, moustaches, crowns and palm-leaf umbrellas, they are in high demand at celebrations and events across the state.

According to the All Kerala Maveli Association, 574 people are associated with the role across Kerala. For them, the Onam season means a packed schedule, but also considerable effort and expense.

Remaining in the elaborate Maveli attire for several hours, or even an entire day, is far from easy. The costume makes it difficult to sit comfortably, eat or attend to even basic needs. Despite the physical discomfort, many take up the role every year as the demand for Mavelis rises during Onam.

The remuneration, however, does not always cover the expenses involved. Mavelis generally earn between ₹3,500 and ₹5,000 for an event. But according to those in the profession, preparing for the role can cost even more. Costume rentals are expensive, prompting many Mavelis to have their outfits stitched and maintain their own accessories.

For some, preparing for the role begins well before the Onam season. Sunil Kumar from Adoor, who has been portraying Maveli for the past 40 years, follows a special food routine from Karkidakam.

During Karkidakam, when many people fast and abstain from fish and meat, Sunil follows a diet designed to develop the characteristic Maveli potbelly. Every morning, he eats cold rice mixed with crushed onions, curd and chutney. The routine is part of his preparation to achieve the traditional Maveli look. Once the season is over, however, Sunil cuts down on his food intake to return to his normal physique.

For these Mavelis, playing the legendary king is not merely about donning a crown and holding a palm-leaf umbrella. It involves physical discomfort, preparation, expense and, for some, decades of dedication to keeping the Onam tradition alive.