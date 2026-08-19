Thrissur: The Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Action Squad arrested two persons during an alleged drug deal in Thrissur on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as Abhijith (31) and his associate Roger V Devassy (31). Excise officials seized 5.005 grams of MDMA from their possession.

The arrests were made under Operation Thunder, a special anti-drug drive launched in connection with the Onam festivities. The duo were apprehended near Mohana Pharmacy on the Chiyyaram–Koorkkanchery Road around 8.50 pm.

According to the Excise department, the two were allegedly attempting to transport and hand over MDMA using a scooter bearing registration number KL-08-BS-8482 when the team intercepted them. The operation was led by Excise Inspector N Sudarshan Kumar.

A case has been registered against the two under Sections 22(b), 25, 29 and 60(3) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.