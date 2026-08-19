Thrissur: The Kerala Students Union (KSU) Thrissur district committee staged a satirical poster protest outside the BJP Thrissur City District Committee office on Wednesday, alleging that the office had become a "wholesale centre for receiving and distributing black money."

KSU workers put up a mock flex signboard near the BJP office carrying the message: "Way to the wholesale centre for receiving and distributing black money."

The protest was organised against the backdrop of allegations raised by former BJP office secretary P Akshay, who claimed that ₹25 crore in unaccounted money was brought to the BJP office in Thrissur in 17 sacks during the election period.

KSU said the poster protest was held in connection with a complaint seeking an investigation into the allegations.

The protest was led by KSU Thrissur district president Gokul Guruvayur, along with around 10 district-level office-bearers.