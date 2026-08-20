Anger is one of the most misunderstood human emotions. When children lash out, scream, or throw tantrums, it is easy to brand them as 'naughty' or 'bad-tempered'. However, anger is not a bad emotion. It is a completely natural response, experienced by adults and children alike. In children, anger is often a distress signal—a cry for help when they are overwhelmed by underlying feelings of sadness, frustration, disappointment, exhaustion, or simply because they feel misunderstood.

Why children react with anger

To effectively support our children, we must first understand why they react the way they do. A child's brain is still developing, particularly the prefrontal cortex, which governs emotional regulation. Unlike adults, children lack the cognitive tools to articulate complex emotions. Instead of saying 'I feel scared', 'I am exhausted', or 'I am feeling left out', they show it through a physical outburst, a flood of tears, or a sudden tantrum. As parents, shifting our perspective from viewing the child as 'defiant' to seeing them as someone struggling to communicate is the first step toward positive change.

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Encourage them to use their words

Instead of letting children express frustration by hitting, kicking, or throwing things, gently teach them to identify and vocalise what they are feeling. Encourage them to say simple sentences like 'I am feeling angry' or 'I am sad right now'. Giving a name to their emotions is a powerful first step in learning how to manage them.

Introduce calming techniques

When a child is in the throes of an angry episode, logical reasoning does not work. Teach them to take a step back and find a quiet space. Simple practices such as deep breathing or slowly counting from one to ten can dramatically lower their physical arousal and bring their nervous system back to a state of calm. Practise these techniques with them during moments of quiet, so they know exactly what to do when big emotions hit.

Representative image. Photo credit: Prostock-Studio / iStock

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Foster open communication

Children need to know that their parents are a safe harbour, not prosecutors. Create an environment where they feel safe sharing their feelings without the fear of being scolded or judged. Establish a deep level of trust by listening attentively when they say 'I did not like that' or 'That made me feel hurt'. When children feel heard, their need to shout to get attention naturally decreases.

Validate the feeling, guide the behaviour

It is crucial to draw a clear line between emotions and actions. Tell your child that it is absolutely fine to feel angry, but it is not fine to hurt others, break toys, or use hurtful language. Helping them understand this distinction is key to building healthy boundaries and emotional intelligence.

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How parents can lead by example

Children learn more from what we do than what we say. When your child has an outburst, your calmness is your superpower. Responding to their anger with your own anger only escalates the situation. When you actively listen and say, 'I understand that you are upset right now', it reassures them of your unconditional love and safety. Growing up in a household with consistent rules, boundaries, and mutual respect reduces confusion and anxiety, paving the way for emotionally resilient and empathetic individuals.