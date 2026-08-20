Sulthan Bathery: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Special Court in Thalassery on Thursday sentenced a former Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) to seven years in prison and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 for demanding and accepting a bribe from a Tamil Nadu man.

The convicted officer, Reji James, was serving as an ASI at the office of the Circle Inspector in Pulppalli when the offence was committed. He was found guilty of demanding money from the complainant, a native of Gudalur, after threatening to implicate him in a kidnapping case, police sources said.

According to the prosecution, the Pulppalli police had registered a kidnapping case against a relative of the complainant in 2016. Reji, who was handling case-related work at the Circle Inspector's office, threatened to make the complainant an accused in the case unless he paid ₹30,000 as a bribe.

Unwilling to pay the entire amount, the complainant agreed to pay ₹10,000 as the first instalment and approached the VACB.

Acting on the complaint, the Wayanad unit of the VACB laid a trap and caught Reji James while allegedly accepting the bribe. He was subsequently arrested by vigilance officials.

The verdict was pronounced by Thalassery Vigilance Court Judge K Ramakrishnan. Public Prosecutor Anoop represented the VACB.

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The investigation was conducted by former Wayanad VACB Deputy Superintendents of Police K K Markkose and R Jayaraj, along with former Police Inspector Shaji Varghese.

The case was registered and investigated by the Wayanad VACB unit following the complaint alleging a demand for illegal gratification.