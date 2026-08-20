In an inspiring display of community-driven agriculture, the members of the Ravaneshwaram Men's Self-Help Group have successfully transformed an acre of wasteland into a vibrant, blooming marigold farm in Kerala's Kasaragod district. The land, situated near the Ravaneshwaram Government Higher Secondary School, was generously provided by the family of Karimpil Karunakaran, allowing the group to breathe new life into the idle plot.

The collective effort saw the planting of 1,700 hybrid marigold saplings of three distinct colours, sourced from a nursery in Karinthalam. To ensure the project's success, the group sought guidance from Rahul, an enterprising young farmer from Kalichanadukkam who has already tasted success in floriculture. Led by President P Raveendran and Secretary M Sukesh, the 11-member team worked tirelessly to nurture the crop since cultivation began on June 17.

With the plants now in full bloom, the field is ready for harvest. Group officials have expressed high optimism, expecting a total yield of approximately seven quintals of flowers from the single-acre plot. The freshly harvested marigolds are being sold in the local market at ₹300 per kg, promising a lucrative return on their collective investment and hard work.

The formal inauguration of the marigold harvest was performed by Kasaragod District Panchayat President Sabu Abraham. The event was attended by several local leaders and agricultural officials, including District Panchayat Vice President KK Soya, District Panchayat Member K Sabeesh, and Ajanur Panchayat Members A Thampan and Deepa Praveen. Also in attendance were Madikai Agricultural Officer C Pramod Kumar, who currently holds charge of the Ajanur Krishi Bhavan, Assistant Agricultural Officer K Narayanan, and self-help group Secretary M Sukesh, all of whom praised the group's exemplary initiative.