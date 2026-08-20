Imagine riding from Kochi to Kozhikode and back on a single charge. For electric vehicle sceptics, that sounds like an impossible dream. However, Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer Simple Energy is turning that into reality with the Simple Ultra, India's longest-range electric scooter. Boasting an incredible Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) range of 400 km and priced at ₹2.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ultra sits comfortably at the peak of the brand's premium lineup. Launched alongside the upgraded Simple One, this high-performance scooter is not just about massive range; it is also incredibly quick, sprinting from 0 to 40 km/h in a mere 2.77 seconds to become India's second-fastest electric scooter.

Familiar design with cutting-edge tech

Visually, the Simple Ultra closely mirrors its sibling, the Simple One (5kWh variant), sharing the same robust steel tubular chassis. However, the similarities end beneath the surface, where it gains critical upgrades to its battery layout and storage space. Positioned centrally is a bright 7-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display that acts as the vehicle's brain. Packed with smart features, the scooter offers four levels of regenerative braking, cruise control, super hold assist, integrated navigation, geofencing, and live route map sharing. Through the Simple Connect companion app, riders can effortlessly sync their mobile phones to view call and message logs, missed alerts, and even WhatsApp notifications on the dashboard. A handy physical joystick on the left handlebar allows you to safely navigate the interface on the move. Other tech highlights include Bluetooth music playback, digital document storage for your RC and driving licence, a 'Find My Vehicle' locator, and auto-brightness settings.

Safety and convenience at its core

The Ultra does not just focus on connectivity; it prioritises rider safety. It features an advanced anti-theft system that alerts the owner if someone tries to move or tamper with the parked scooter. Additionally, a built-in fall sensor automatically cuts off the electric motor's power in the event of an accident, preventing accidental throttle acceleration. Ergonomically, the scooter offers a comfortable 780 mm seat height and a slim, rider-friendly floorboard design. There is also a small glove box at the front paired with a handy USB charging socket, allowing you to charge your devices on the go. Beneath the seat lies a generous 26-litre storage compartment for daily essentials.

Dual battery setup and recharging times

The secret behind the Simple Ultra's industry-leading 400 km range is its IP67-rated dual-battery setup. It pairs a primary 5kWh battery pack placed beneath the floorboard with an additional 1.5kWh battery pack tucked away under the seat. In the highly efficient Eco mode, this combined capacity yields a massive 400 km IDC range. Charging this heavy-duty system is flexible: using the standard 750 W portable home charger, it takes about 8 hours and 30 minutes to juice up from 0 to 80 per cent. If you are in a hurry, plug into a public fast charger to achieve the same 80 per cent state of charge in just 2 hours and 15 minutes.

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Power, performance, and riding modes

Powering the Ultra is a high-performance permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) that churns out a peak power output of 8.8 kW and a muscular 72 Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheel via a single-stage direct belt drive. To help riders manage this raw power, Simple Energy has loaded the scooter with six distinct riding modes: Eco X, Eco, Ride, Air, Sonic, and Sonic X. The dashboard dynamically updates to show the precise estimated range left in each mode, and you can switch modes on the fly using a handlebar button, provided the throttle is released. Additionally, the scooter features four traction control modes—Rain, Road, Rally, and Track—which optimise grip depending on riding conditions. The ultra-powerful Sonic X mode can even be disabled entirely when not needed to save juice. For minor city commutes, the Eco X mode is more than sufficient, while the Air mode strikes the perfect balance for daily highway cruising. Twist the throttle in its higher settings, and the scooter surges ahead with incredible stability, hitting a top speed of 115 km/h. Reversing is also a breeze with a dedicated reverse mode button.

Stout handling and braking performance

To keep all that performance in check, the Simple Ultra comes equipped with disc brakes at both ends—a 200 mm disc up front and a 190 mm unit at the rear—delivering a calculated stopping distance of 19.6 metres from a speed of 60 km/h. Suspension duties are handled by reliable telescopic front forks and a progressive rear monoshock, riding on sporty 12-inch tubeless tyres. With a generous ground clearance of 172 mm, it tackles rough roads with ease. Despite the heavy dual batteries, the kerb weight is kept at a manageable 139 kg.

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Pricing, warranty, and peace of mind

The Simple Ultra is priced at ₹2,34,999 (ex-showroom). Peace of mind comes standard, thanks to a 3-year or 30,000 km vehicle warranty. However, buyers can upgrade to the 'Simple Super Protect' package, which extends coverage to an impressive 8 years or 80,000 km, ensuring long-term ownership confidence.

The final verdict

Recent studies suggest that range anxiety remains the biggest hurdle holding back potential EV buyers. The Simple Ultra addresses this fear head-on. While most riders will never need to cover 400 km in a single day, this scooter is a game-changer for those with demanding daily commutes of over 100 km, such as delivery executives. With the Ultra, you can easily go three to four days between charges. Backed by a growing network of showrooms and service centres across major Indian cities, the Simple Ultra is the ultimate premium commuter for those who want to go the distance without ever looking back.