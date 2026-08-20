Malayinkeezhu: Even a brief spell of rain turns the road near Althara at Shanthummoola on the Pappanamcode-Malayinkeezhu route into a stagnant pool, leaving commuters and residents struggling to get through.

Water accumulates along nearly 100 metres of the stretch even after light rain and remains stagnant for days. Over time, the water turns dark and polluted, raising concerns about the spread of waterborne diseases. During heavy rain, it spills into nearby house compounds, while prolonged waterlogging threatens their compound walls. The stagnant water and mud have also made it difficult for pedestrians to negotiate the stretch.

Those heading to the nearby LP school and places of worship are among the worst affected. The road, also used by hundreds of vehicles every day by people from Kattakada and Malayinkeezhu travelling towards the city, has been grappling with the problem for nearly two years.

Local residents say the waterlogging began at this point after both sides of the road were concreted as part of a renovation project two years ago. With no drains on either side to carry away the rainwater, the stretch quickly turns into a pool after even a brief spell of rain. Residents, who have been living with the problem for a long time, have sought urgent intervention.

Commenting on the issue, ward member S Saleeja said the waterlogging near Althara had already been discussed at the panchayat committee meeting. “The matter has also been brought to the notice of the Assistant Engineer (Malayinkeezhu section) of the Public Works Department in writing. Steps have been initiated to construct a drain in this stretch to facilitate the flow of water,” she said.