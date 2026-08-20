In a significant step towards boosting female leadership within the state's law enforcement, three key police stations in Idukki district have appointed women sub-inspectors as Station House Officers (SHOs). While Athira Pavithran has taken charge at the Idukki Women's police station, Krishnapriya Unni and KS Sreedevi will helm Munnar and Muttom police stations respectively.

The appointments are part of a broader restructuring of the SHO system across Kerala Police, aimed at fostering greater representation of women in decision-making and leadership roles. With these postings, three crucial stations in the hilly district will now be under the direct command of female sub-inspectors, marking a progressive shift in the local administration.

Restructuring the force

As part of the latest administrative reshuffle, police sub-inspectors have been designated as SHOs in almost all police stations across Idukki. The only exceptions to this transition are the Thodupuzha, Mullaperiyar, and Cyber Crime police stations. Additionally, the district is preparing for further decentralisation with 14 circle offices expected to commence operations shortly to streamline policing and improve public outreach.