For many of us, our pet cats are not just animals; they are pampered family members whose playful antics bring immense joy to our homes. However, loving a feline companion also comes with the responsibility of safeguarding their health. While we regularly check them for visible ailments, there is one common skin condition that pet owners often overlook or misunderstand: dermatophytosis, widely known as ringworm.

Despite its misleading name, ringworm has absolutely nothing to do with worms. It is actually a highly contagious fungal infection of the skin, hair, and nails. While the diagnosis can sound alarming, the good news is that it is entirely treatable if identified early.

How do cats contract ringworm?

The primary culprit behind this infection in cats is a microscopic fungus called Microsporum canis. It thrives on the dead keratin layers of the skin and hair. Cats can easily catch the fungus through direct contact with an infected animal or by touching contaminated objects such as bedding, blankets, grooming brushes, toys, and carpets. Certain felines are more vulnerable than others. Stray cats, kittens with developing immune systems, senior cats, and long-haired breeds like Persian cats are particularly susceptible to contracting and spreading the infection.

Recognising the symptoms in your feline friend

In cats, ringworm often starts as subtle patches of hair loss. The most common signs to watch out for include:

• Circular patches of baldness

• Scaly or crusty skin

• Dandruff-like flaking

• Brittle or broken hair shafts

• Mild redness and small crusty lesions around the ears, face, and paws

• Occasional mild itching

However, a major challenge in controlling ringworm is that some cats can act as asymptomatic carriers. These cats show no physical signs of illness but can still shed fungal spores and infect other animals or humans in the house.

Can ringworm spread to humans?

Yes. Ringworm is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can easily jump from animals to humans. People who cuddle, groom, bathe, or sleep with infected cats are at high risk. Children, elderly family members, pregnant women, and individuals with compromised immune systems are particularly vulnerable to contracting the fungus.

Dr Abhijith SP

Spotting the signs in humans

In humans, ringworm typically manifests as itchy, red, circular rashes with slightly raised, scaly edges. The center of the rash may clear up, giving it a characteristic ring-like appearance. If the fungus infects the scalp, it can lead to localised hair loss and inflammation. If you notice any of these symptoms after handling your cat, it is vital to avoid self-medicating and consult a healthcare professional promptly.

Treatment and environmental hygiene

If your vet diagnoses your cat with ringworm, there is no need to panic. The infection is highly manageable. Depending on the severity, a veterinary surgeon may prescribe topical antifungal ointments, medicated baths, or oral antifungal medications. The treatment plan usually lasts several weeks. It is crucial to complete the entire course of medication prescribed by your vet, even if your cat’s skin looks completely healed, to prevent a relapse.

Because fungal spores can survive in the home environment for months, maintaining rigorous hygiene is half the battle:

• Wash your cat's bedding and blankets frequently in hot water.

• Vacuum carpets and upholstery thoroughly to remove shed hair and spores.

• Disinfect all grooming tools and toys regularly.

• Temporarily isolate the infected cat from other pets to prevent transmission.

• Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling your pet or their belongings.

Dispelling the myth: Do not abandon your pet

There is a common misconception that a cat diagnosed with ringworm should be permanently removed from the household. This is an unnecessary and unscientific reaction. Ringworm is a temporary, treatable dermatological issue. What your cat needs is proper medical attention and care, not abandonment. By prioritizing timely treatment and basic hygiene, you can successfully eliminate the fungus and keep your entire household safe. Healthy pets make for happy, healthy families.