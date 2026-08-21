The highly anticipated Thiruvananthapuram–Ernakulam Executive Class Volvo bus service by KSRTC has officially commenced operations, though its maiden voyage was delayed by over two hours. Originally scheduled to arrive at Ernakulam by 9:45 am, the premium coach finally rolled into the depot at noon. Officials attributed the delay to heavy holiday traffic congestion on the national highway, which was packed with commuters celebrating Onam. Despite the initial hiccup, the premium 36-seater bus saw a promising turnout of 27 passengers on its first trip.

Call for route and timing adjustments

Following the inaugural journey, several passengers suggested adjusting the schedule to make it more practical for daily commuters. There is a growing demand to reschedule the departure from Thiruvananthapuram to 5:15 am, allowing the bus to reach Ernakulam by 10:30 am. Commuters also pointed out that routeing the bus through Thoppumpady and the High Court Junction wastes considerable time. Instead, they have urged the transport corporation to route the service via Vyttila, a proposal that KSRTC officials said is currently under active consideration.

The Thiruvananthapuram–Ernakulam KSRTC Executive Class Volvo bus receiving a warm welcome at the Ernakulam bus stand after completing its maiden journey.

Despite the delays, the mood on board remained positive. BTC Coordinator Anand V Nair noted that passengers were incredibly understanding and cooperative, as the heavy road congestion was visible throughout the journey. The state-of-the-art bus aims to offer a premium, airliner-like experience, featuring complimentary snacks, tea, coffee, and mineral water served by hostesses. The bus also has an onboard chemical toilet.

Grand welcome at Ernakulam

When the luxury coach finally reached the Ernakulam depot at noon, it was received with a warm ceremonial welcome. The event was led by Assistant Transport Officer A Ajith, with Marketing Executive OP Anoop, BTC Coordinator R Aneesh, Depot Engineer Prashanth Kaimal, and HVS Biju in attendance. The maiden run was steered by driver Sharath Krishna, with AM Monitha serving as the conductor-cum-hostess. The premium service will operate on the Thiruvananthapuram–Ernakulam route from Monday to Friday, and will run on the Guruvayur route on Saturdays.