Guruvayur temple has announced a temporary suspension of VIP and special darshans from Aug 25 to 28. During this four-day period, the restrictions will be in place daily between 6 am and 2 pm. Devotees standing in the general queue and those opting for the ₹1000 Ney Vilakku (ghee lamp) offering will still be allowed darshan during these hours.

In a major update for devotees planning their visits next month, the Guruvayur Devaswom has opened the online booking slots for September 2026 virtual queue. The booking process commenced on Aug 24, allowing pilgrims to reserve their timings in advance for a smooth and comfortable visit.

The virtual queue darshan will be available specifically on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the month of September. The temple administration has allocated eight slots per day, allowing up to 2400 devotees to avail of the virtual queue daily. To secure a slot, devotees must register and book through the official website of the Guruvayur Devaswom at guruvayurdevaswom.in.