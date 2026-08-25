In an extraordinary demonstration of administrative efficiency, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Grievance Redressal Cell has resolved a long-standing academic concern for Kerala students in less than two weeks. This prompt response has brought immense relief to thousands of students and government employees who obtained degrees through Annamalai University’s distance learning programmes.

The swift action was triggered by a petition submitted on August 2 by CK Madanan, a teacher hailing from Kasaragod, Kerala. Concerned about the official recognition of Annamalai University’s distance and online education courses, Madanan had approached the grievance cell of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and movie star Joseph Vijay. Within days, the petition was processed and forwarded to the Director of the Distance Education Department at Annamalai University, resulting in an official clarification dispatched via registered post on August 13.

The controversy stems from a University Grants Commission (UGC) directive that restricted universities from offering distance education programmes and setting up study centres outside their home states without prior permission. Consequently, several universities in Kerala refused to issue equivalency certificates for these courses, directly impacting students seeking higher education and government employees awaiting promotions.

To protect the future of its students, Annamalai University challenged the UGC ruling in the Madras High Court. The court subsequently granted a stay, ruling that the degrees awarded by the university must be recognised in the interest of the students’ careers.

With the Tamil Nadu CM’s cell intervening, Annamalai University has officially clarified that all undergraduate and postgraduate degrees awarded through its open and distance learning programmes since 2015-16 academic year remain fully valid under the Madras High Court’s interim order. Armed with this official confirmation, affected students in Kerala are now preparing to approach local universities to secure their long-delayed equivalency certificates.