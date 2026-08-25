Ernakulam: A heartwarming story from Chottanikkara in Kerala has highlighted a bond that transcended religious boundaries, as an Orthodox priest arranged traditional Hindu final rites for a woman who had been part of his family for 25 years.

Fr O J Jacob of the Orthodox Church brought the body of his longtime domestic helper, 88-year-old Parvathy, fondly known as Payamma, to his home and ensured that her funeral was conducted according to her faith.

Parvathy, a native of Irumpanam with no close relatives, became part of the Ambadimala Onasseril household in 2000 after the death of Fr Jacob’s wife. She was brought in to care for Jacob’s six-year-old daughter, Merin, but soon became much more than a domestic helper. Fr Jacob was a professor at St Peter’s College, Kolencherry.

Over the years, Payamma became a maternal figure to Merin and a beloved elder in the family. She managed the household and remained a constant presence even after Merin’s marriage nine years ago.

Payamma remained active in household chores until about a week before her death. After her health deteriorated, she was admitted to Tata Hospital in Chottanikkara, where she died on Sunday night.

Fr Jacob brought her body home that night and, respecting her faith, arranged for her final rites to be performed according to Hindu customs. Her relative Sajeev conducted the rituals at the priest’s home before she was cremated at the Eruveli crematorium.

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In a gesture reflecting the bond shared by the family, Christian prayers were also offered at the house by Fr Sebu Paul Vendrappillil, vicar of Kadungamangalam Church. Panchayat members Johnson Thomas and Alina George were among those who visited the house to pay their last respects.