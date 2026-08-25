Kitchen chores and daily household management can often feel like an endless series of minor frustrations. From burning hands after chopping chillies to dealing with stubborn odours on cutting boards, these everyday inconveniences are universal. Fortunately, many of these issues can be easily solved using simple scientific principles. Here are some clever, science-backed hacks to make your life much easier.

Soothe chilli burns with dairy

If you have ever chopped fresh chillies, you probably know the persistent, burning sensation they can leave on your skin. Washing your hands with water will not help because capsaicin, the compound responsible for the burning sensation, is hydrophobic and insoluble in water. Instead, try rubbing your hands with milk, yoghurt, or curd. The protein casein, found in abundance in dairy products, acts as a natural detergent that binds to capsaicin, breaking it down and washing it away safely.

Deter ants naturally with cinnamon

Ants navigate by following chemical scent trails left behind by their peers. To disrupt this network without relying on harsh chemicals, try sprinkling cinnamon powder along their usual path. Cinnamon contains a chemical compound called cinnamaldehyde, which has a strong aroma that interferes with the ants' pheromone trails, prompting them to turn around and find another route.

Revive wilted mint leaves with cold water

It is disheartening to find your fresh bunch of mint looking limp and lifeless in the fridge. Before throwing them away, submerge the wilted leaves in ice-cold water for 10 to 15 minutes. Through a process called osmosis, the dehydrated plant cells will absorb the water, swelling up to restore the herb to its crisp, fresh state.

Keep sliced apples from browning

Apples begin to turn brown as soon as they are sliced because of an enzyme called polyphenol oxidase (PPO), which reacts when exposed to oxygen in the air. You can halt this chemical reaction by soaking the freshly cut slices in a bowl of cold water mixed with a squeeze of lemon juice or a pinch of salt for about two minutes. The acidity of the lemon juice or the salinity of the water deactivates the PPO enzyme, keeping your apple slices fresh and appealing for longer.

Clean oily screens with isopropyl alcohol

Smudges and fingerprint grease on your phone or computer screen cannot be easily wiped away with water. This is because skin oils are non-polar substances, while water is polar, meaning they do not mix. To get a spotless screen, use a microfibre cloth lightly dampened with isopropyl alcohol. The alcohol dissolves the greasy lipids instantly and evaporates almost immediately, leaving no residue behind.

Deodorise cutting boards with baking soda and lemon

After chopping raw meat, fish, or garlic, cutting boards can retain stubborn, unpleasant odours. Water and dish soap do not always cut through these lingering smells. To thoroughly deodorise your board, sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda over the surface and scrub it using a halved lemon. The alkaline properties of baking soda combine with the citric acid in the lemon to neutralise odour-causing bacteria, leaving your cutting board clean and fresh.

Test egg freshness with the float test

Unsure if those eggs in your fridge are still safe to eat? You can easily test them using a deep bowl filled with water. Place the egg gently inside; if it sinks to the bottom and lies flat on its side, it is fresh. If it stands upright or floats to the top, it is old or spoiled. This happens because eggshells are porous. Over time, moisture evaporates from inside the egg and is replaced by air, creating a larger air cell that reduces the overall density, causing the egg to float.