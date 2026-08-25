Kalpetta: A major landslip on the Mananthavady–Boys Town–Iritty route on Tuesday morning following incessant rain in Wayanad has prompted the district administration to prohibit vehicular movement along the stretch until further orders.

The landslip disrupted one of the important road links between Wayanad and Kannur, leaving the Periya ghat road as the only major route connecting the two districts.

The incident occurred at around 9 am, when a large portion of earth and soil from the hillside suddenly gave way and fell onto the road. A car carrying passengers had a narrow escape as the landslip occurred just ahead of the vehicle. Footage captured by the car’s dashboard camera, showing the earth suddenly collapsing onto the road, has gone viral on social media.

Following the incident, authorities inspected the affected stretch and decided to restrict travel through the route in view of the continuing risk of further landslides. Moves are also afoot to clear the debris from the road. The restriction will remain in force until the authorities assess the condition of the road and the stability of the hillside.

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The Periya ghat road, which provides the alternative connection between Wayanad and Kannur, is also considered vulnerable to landslides amid the continuing heavy rainfall. The ghat stretch has been receiving incessant rain over the past two days, raising concerns about further soil erosion and landslips.

Police have urged motorists and other road users to exercise extreme caution while travelling through the Periya ghat, particularly during night hours. They have advised people to avoid travelling through the vulnerable stretch unless it is absolutely necessary.

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Officials have also warned that continuous rainfall could weaken hill slopes and trigger sudden landslips without warning. Motorists have been asked to follow the instructions of the district administration and police and avoid attempting to cross barricaded or restricted stretches.