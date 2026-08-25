When it came to organising the annual Onam celebrations at Nedumkandam Taluk Hospital, a sudden vacancy arose for the most coveted role of the festival: King Mahabali, affectionately known as Maveli. While most Onam festivities rely on renting costumes or hiring actors from outside, one of the hospital's own staff members decided to take matters into her own hands. Joyce Joseph, a 38-year-old nursing officer, stepped forward with a spirited declaration: "Why should we hire someone from outside when I am right here?"

Breaking gender stereotypes

Conventionally, the legendary role of Maveli is portrayed by men, complete with a prominent belly and a heavy moustache. However, Joyce refused to let gender norms deter her. When several others backed away from the role, she eagerly embraced the challenge. Drawing on her experience as an active participant in school-level cultural competitions, Joyce possessed the confidence and stage presence required to pull off the legendary character with absolute grace.

Spreading smiles among patients

Dressed in traditional royal attire, complete with elaborate ornaments, a sweeping crown, a fan-shaped palm-leaf umbrella, and a rather impressive mock moustache, Joyce made her grand entrance. The sight of a female nursing officer transformed into King Mahabali was a delightful surprise for both staff and patients. Visitors at the hospital were highly amused and charmed by her performance, which added a unique warmth and local flavour to the hospital's festive spirit.