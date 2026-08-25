Pulpalli: What began as an attempt to make an Onam reel with a difference, shot inside the deep forest, has landed four youngsters in trouble after the Forest Department found that they had trespassed into a reserve forest in Wayanad without permission. One of them has been taken into custody, while the modified Maruti 800 used for the shoot has been seized.

The youngsters allegedly entered the Pathiri Reserve Section of the Chethalath Range in the South Wayanad Forest Division, filmed themselves inside the protected area and later uploaded the video on social media. The reel reportedly went viral, drawing the attention of Forest officials, who traced the location and found that the group had trespassed into the reserve forest.

The main accused, Puthanpurayil Christy Paul, 24, of Pulppalli, has been taken into custody. The Forest Department has identified the other three accused as Ajith A R of Ariappalli, Steve John of Mananthavady and Sharon Sebastian of Pulppalli. The department also seized the car, bearing registration number KL 14 C 6439.

Chethalath Forest Range Officer Rajeev Kumar said the group had caused damage to the forest ecosystem during the video shoot. “There is an increasing trend among youngsters to enter forest areas with vehicles and shoot reels for uploading on social media. Attractive visuals from such locations can help increase the reach of their content. However, such activities can cause serious and, in some cases, serious damage to the fragile forest ecosystem,” the officer said.

Forest officials said the use of vehicles and movement of people into restricted forest areas could disturb wildlife, damage vegetation and degrade sensitive habitats. Even seemingly minor activities such as driving vehicles off designated routes, trampling vegetation or repeatedly visiting secluded locations for filming can have an adverse impact on the ecosystem.

Surveillance increased

Forest officials have intensified surveillance at locations where such unauthorised entry is suspected to be taking place. Monitoring has also been strengthened to identify people entering prohibited areas for photography, videography and social media content creation and to initiate legal action against them.

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Officials warned that entering prohibited wildlife and forest areas without permission is an offence and could attract penalties. Trespassing into notified prohibited wildlife zones can invite a fine of up to ₹25,000, apart from other action applicable under forest and wildlife protection laws, depending on the nature of the offence.

The department has also urged visitors and youngsters not to enter restricted forest areas for social media content, warning that the pursuit of viral videos should not come at the expense of fragile forest ecosystems.