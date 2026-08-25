The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) is set to take action after students of Atoms College of Media and Technology allegedly used an ambulance as part of their Onam celebrations at the ground of Government Moyans LP School in Palakkad.

A video of the celebrations, shared by the students on social media, shows them driving the ambulance and spreading colours, while others are seen dancing to songs. The video drew criticism for using an ambulance as part of the celebrations.

RTO (Enforcement) Raghu said an enquiry is underway and strict action will be taken in connection with the incident. "Officials are constantly monitoring situations like this," he told Onmanorama.

"The violation was spotted on social media and the enforcement team was alerted to take action. The driver of the ambulance who lent the vehicle to the students will be called. Action will be taken against him, and he will be made to attend driving classes," the officer added.