A transgender lawyer from Tamil Nadu has approached the Kerala High Court, alleging that the police unlawfully barred her from entering Sabarimala temple to offer prayers. Sathyasri Sharmila Rehamathali, a resident of Chengalpattu, filed the writ petition after she was turned away at Pamba during her pilgrimage.

Sathyasri stated that she had observed the traditional 41-day fast and arrived at the Pamba base camp on August 20 carrying the sacred offerings ('irumudikkettu'). However, police officers allegedly blocked her from proceeding, claiming they had instructions from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to restrict transgender individuals from ascending the hill.

Though the petitioner had sought urgent permission to offer prayers and perform rituals at the temple on Thiruvonam day, the High Court has adjourned the hearing to September 3. The court has issued formal notices to the Kerala state government, the TDB, and other stakeholders, seeking their official stance on the matter.

Sathyasri pointed out that she had previously visited Sabarimala on January 3, 2026 and April 15 after completing the vows, and had faced no issues. "I cannot understand why I am being turned away now simply because of my gender identity," she stated in her petition. She further alleged that the police refused to show any written circular or official order that justifies stopping transgender devotees, a move she said subjected her to deep emotional distress and public humiliation.

Despite submitting formal complaints to the Pamba Devaswom Board Administrative Officer and the Kerala Chief Secretary, no action was taken, forcing Sathyasri to seek legal recourse. Her petition urges the court to direct the state government and the Devaswom Board to produce any circulars that prohibit the entry of transgender persons at Sabarimala. She has also demanded that the authorities adhere to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, asking the court to instruct the police and temple administration to treat transgender devotees with the same dignity as any other pilgrim without demanding unnecessary medical certifications.