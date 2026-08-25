Wayanad Member of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi has distributed traditional festival attire, known as Onakkodi, to 2,500 sanitation workers and Haritha Karma Sena members across her Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency-wide distribution programme was officially inaugurated by MLA and former minister AP Anil Kumar at a special ceremony held in Wandoor. The initiative aims to recognise and support the invaluable contributions of local cleanliness workers who play a vital role in maintaining waste management and sanitation across the region.

Support for green warriors

The Haritha Karma Sena, Kerala's green technicians, alongside municipal and panchayat sanitation workers, have been at the forefront of environmental upkeep. Under this new welfare initiative, thousands of these workers spread across various local bodies within the Wayanad constituency will receive the special festival gifts directly from their newly elected representative's office.

The event was presided over by Malappuram District Panchayat Standing Committee Chairperson Alippatta Jameela. Other key local leaders and dignitaries attended the function to express their appreciation for the initiative, including District Panchayat Standing Committee Chairperson KT Ajmal, alongside Panchayat Presidents Shameena Kanjirala, KT Shamsuddeen, and Suma Thariyan.

Prominent United Democratic Front leaders, including KC Kunjimuhammad, TP Gopalakrishnan, and A Abdul Jaleel, also addressed the gathering, emphasising the commitment of the leadership to the welfare of grassroots-level workers who keep the constituency clean.