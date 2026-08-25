In a warm festive gesture, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi has sent traditional Onam attire, known as 'Onakkodi', to Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members and sanitation workers in her constituency. The initiative aims to honour and bring festive joy to those who keep the local communities clean and sustainable. A total of 2,500 workers across the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency will receive these special festive gifts as part of the drive. The constituency-level distribution ceremony was officially inaugurated in Wandoor by MLA and former minister A P Anil Kumar. The event highlighted the invaluable services rendered by green technicians and waste management staff, especially during festive seasons when waste generation spikes. District Panchayat Standing Committee Chairperson Alippatta Jameela presided over the gathering.

Several local self-government representatives and political leaders attended the distribution event to express their solidarity. Prominent attendees included District Panchayat Standing Committee Chairperson K T Ajmal, and Panchayat Presidents Shameena Kanjirala, K T Shamsuddeen, and Suma Tharyan. United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders K C Kunjimohammed, T P Gopalakrishnan, and A Abdul Jaleel also addressed the gathering, praising the MP's initiative to support grassroots workers during Onam.