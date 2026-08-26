A normal Onam weekend at Nenmara Pets Park in Palakkad turned into an intense, nail-biting rescue mission on Sunday when a heavily pregnant mare suffered a critical injury, leading to the birth of a filly under unusual circumstances.

Named 'Torch', the newborn foal owes her life and her unique name to a team of dedicated veterinary doctors who operated under the glow of mobile phone torches and motorcycle headlights during a sudden power outage.

A race against time

The drama began on Sunday night when a three-and-a-half-year-old pregnant mare fell at the park and was unable to stand. Upon examination, local veterinarians discovered that she had suffered a severe fracture to her left femur. To make matters worse, she began showing signs of labour, but her uterus was not fully dilated. Given the severity of the fracture and her failing condition, the veterinarians realised that an immediate emergency Caesarean section was the only way to save the foal.

Operation under blackout

Due to the physical complications of moving the heavily injured horse, transporting her to the Mannuthy Veterinary College was ruled out. The medical team decided to perform the complex surgery on-site at the farm. However, just as they prepared to administer anaesthesia, a sudden power failure plunged the entire area into darkness. Refusing to give up, the team quickly mobilised, switching on mobile phone torches and positioning four two-wheelers so their headlights illuminated the makeshift surgical table.

A collaborative medical triumph

Amidst these challenging conditions, Dr S Rahul Ram and Dr Arjun Vinayan successfully performed the surgery. The anaesthesia protocol was managed by Dr P S Archana and Dr G Jibin, under the guidance of Dr S Suryadas, former head of surgery at the Pookode Veterinary University. The on-ground team was also supported via teleconsultation by Dr Anoop Rajamani, Dr Arjun V Thambi, Dr Hiron M Harshan, and Dr E Niyas.

Though the filly was successfully delivered and is doing well, the mother mare remains critical, with the veterinary team closely monitoring her health.