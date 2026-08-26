One of the key accused in the Sabarimala gold scam case, P S Prasanth, who is lodged at the Thiruvananthapuram Special Sub Jail, was admitted to the Medical College Hospital after developing a blood clot in his brain.

According to jail Superintendent Narendran P M, Prasanth complained of discomfort on Tuesday evening, following which he underwent a medical examination. As he had previously undergone surgery to remove a brain tumour, the doctor referred him to the Medical College Hospital for further examination.

“At the Medical College, Prasanth underwent a CT scan, which confirmed that a clot had formed at the site where the tumour was removed earlier,” Narendran said. An MRI scan was subsequently conducted.

He added that Prasanth had developed a fever a few days ago, following which he experienced discomfort in his hands and legs. “Given his medical history, it was advised that he be admitted,” he said.

Narendran said the police had coordinated with Prasanth’s family to ensure that his medical records and history were made available to the doctors, who would determine the course of treatment.

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“As of now, he appears fine. But we are awaiting an expert opinion,” he said.

Prasanth was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold scam on July 23 and subsequently remanded to the Thiruvananthapuram Special Sub Jail.

He is alleged to have played a key role in the decision to transfer gold-plated panels from the Sabarimala temple to Chennai-based Smart Creations for repair in September 2025.

According to a letter penned by Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan to the SIT, the decision to send the gold panels to Chennai was taken during Prasanth’s tenure as president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). He also alleged that board member P D Santosh Kumar attended the meeting at which the board approved the transfer.