While the rest of Kerala celebrated Onam with grandeur, residents of Ward 16 in Thiruvarppu, Kottayam, spent the festive season struggling for a basic necessity: drinking water. For over three weeks, a broken pipe has been spewing drinking water onto the streets, yet local homes remain completely dry. Despite repeated complaints to the authorities, no action has been taken to fix the leak or restore the supply.

According to local residents, the current crisis is not an isolated incident. Drinking water supply in Thiruvarppu has been highly irregular for the past five months. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has reportedly ignored multiple pleas from the public to repair the damaged main line. Locals allege that the apathy of the water authority, coupled with the sheer inaction of the panchayat governing body, has worsened their plight during the festive period.

With water scarcity hitting an all-time high, the community is demanding immediate intervention from senior district officials to resolve the issue and hold negligent authorities accountable.