For over a decade, a massive 300-room shopping complex in the heart of Vadakara has stood as a silent monument to bureaucratic stagnation and commercial failure. What makes this story even stranger is a bizarre mystery dating back to June 2015: who actually took the keys on opening day? During the grand ceremonial launch, a key to one of the rooms was officially handed over to an occupant. Cut to the present day, and that anonymous keyholder has never opened shop. In fact, not a single shutter has been raised in the entire complex.

A project plagued by decade-long delays

The ambitious joint venture between the Vadakara Municipality and the private developer, Holiday Group, was first conceptualised in 2006. Built on a prime two-acre plot of public land in Narayana Nagar, the multi-storey project was funded entirely by the private partner under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. However, the project dragged on for years. Even though a political inauguration was staged in June 2015 by the then Opposition Leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, construction was far from complete. It took another five years for the municipality to finally issue the occupancy certificate in 2020. Yet, even with all the official paperwork sorted, the complex remains a ghost town.

Political crossfire and escalating financial losses

The project has long been a target of intense political scrutiny. The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) had strongly criticised the pre-completion inauguration in 2015, questioning how a commercial space could be ceremonially handed over to an occupant without a formal public auction or even a basic occupancy certificate in place. By occupying a major portion of the town's central public ground without generating any economic activity, the vacant structure has resulted in losses worth crores of rupees to both the local municipality and the private developer.

The cost of waiting for big brands

Under the terms of the BOT contract, the municipality and the Holiday Group are supposed to split the security advances and monthly rent collected from shop owners. According to the contract, the entire ownership of the building will transfer completely to the Vadakara Municipality after 25 years. Currently, because no individual shops have been rented out, the Holiday Group has to pay a fixed annual sum of ₹24 lakh to the municipality out of pocket. With absolutely zero rental income coming in, this amounts to a massive recurring annual loss for the private developer.



The long delay in opening the mall is reportedly due to the developers' decision to hold out for major hypermarkets and multiplex chains rather than leasing individual rooms to local traders. However, despite years of waiting, no major retail brands have shown any interest in setting up shop, leaving the multi-crore facility to gather dust.