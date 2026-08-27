A rare black panther strayed into the sit-out of a residential property in the Caroline area near Coonoor, sending shockwaves through the local community. The presence of the elusive big cat came to light after its movements were captured clearly on the household's CCTV cameras.

While common leopards are occasionally spotted in this hilly Nilgiris belt, residents say this is the first time a melanistic leopard—popularly known as a black panther—has been seen venturing so close to human habitations in the neighbourhood. The unexpected sighting has left locals highly anxious about their safety.

Alert family avoids danger

The surveillance footage shows the majestic yet terrifying predator stealthily climbing up the stairs and pacing across the front porch of the house. The residents, who remained indoors, were saved from a potentially dangerous face-to-face encounter after reviewing the CCTV camera feed and realising a wild predator was lurking right outside their door.

Local forest department officials have been alerted about the incident. Authorities have urged residents in the Caroline and surrounding areas to remain extremely cautious, secure their pets indoors, and avoid venturing out alone during the night.