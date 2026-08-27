The National Highway Action Council has announced state-wide protests demanding the withdrawal of a Supreme Court interim order that severely restricts land use along national highways. Speaking at a state committee meeting held in Kuttippuram, Malappuram, the council warned that the "unscientific and impractical" ruling would cause a major social disaster and paralyse development in Kerala.

A blow to Kerala's unique demographic landscape

The Supreme Court issued the interim order following a suo motu case registered after tragic road accidents in Rajasthan and Telangana. However, the action council pointed out that applying the same yardstick to Kerala is highly short-sighted. Given the state's acute shortage of habitable land, high population density—which is double the national average—and high building density along roadsides, the Central Government had previously reduced the proposed width of national highways in Kerala from 60 metres to 45 metres. The action council argued that the court's latest intervention effectively expands this limit to a massive 150 metres, overriding democratic decisions.

Uncompensated land freeze along NH 66

According to the council, the interim order bans residential construction within 40 metres and commercial development within 75 metres from the centre of national highways on both sides. It also calls for a review of existing clearances. If implemented, this will freeze about 16,650 acres of land (52.5 metres on both sides) along NH 66 alone. The council highlighted that this is equivalent to acquiring valuable land from citizens without offering any compensation.

Statewide protests planned

The state committee meeting was inaugurated by Hashim Chendampilly. Prominent leaders including TK Sudheerkumar, Kunjalan Haji, CK Sivadasan, AT Mahesh, KV Sathyan, KK Hamsakutty, Surendran, Anoop John, KP Wahab, Sharafudheen, Shafi Ettuveettil, CV Bose, Pradeep Chompala, KS Zacharia, and Kunjumon Ayankalam addressed the gathering. The council resolved to mobilise local communities and property owners to mount a strong legal and public challenge against the interim ruling.