Idukki: The Kerala government has sanctioned ₹10 lakh in financial assistance to the family of a man who was killed in a wild elephant attack at Pooppara on Thursday. Following the government’s announcement, CPM workers withdrew their blockade of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway.

The protest was called off after discussions with Udumbanchola MLA Senapathy Venu. It was decided that ₹10 lakh would be provided to the bereaved family, of which ₹5 lakh will be handed over immediately.

Of the total compensation, the Revenue Department will provide ₹ 4 lakh, and the Forest Department the remaining amount.

Ochuthevar, a native of Bodinayakanur in Tamil Nadu, was killed in the wild elephant attack at Thalakkulam, Pooppara, earlier on Thursday. He had been supervising his daughter’s plantation when the elephant attacked him.

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Due to heavy fog in the area, Ochuthevar reportedly failed to notice the elephant inside the plantation. The elephant attacked him after he entered the estate.

Local residents working in nearby plantations rushed to the spot after hearing the elephant’s trumpeting and found Ochuthevar lying injured. They carried him from Thalakkulam to Lower Pooppara and rushed him to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.