Malappuram: Kerala Transport Secretary T V Anupama will conduct a detailed inquiry into the death by suicide of auto-rickshaw driver Shoukath, who had alleged that Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officials were responsible for his death over the denial of a fitness certificate for his vehicle.

Transport Minister C P John said the incident was “extremely unfortunate and painful” and that the government had entrusted Anupama with a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Shoukath’s death.

The Transport Secretary has been directed to submit a preliminary report within two working days, the minister said in a Facebook post.

The inquiry will examine whether there were any lapses or instances of mental harassment by MVD officials during the inspection of Shoukath’s auto-rickshaw or in subsequent proceedings, John said. The video and note posted by Shoukath on social media will also be examined as part of the inquiry.

Shoukath, 37, a native of Mundamparamba near Areekode, was found dead on Thursday after posting a note on Facebook alleging that he had been unable to renew the fitness certificate of his auto-rickshaw despite approaching the Kondotty MVD office and agents several times over the past 10 months.

He had alleged that his livelihood was destroyed because he refused to pay a bribe and said he was unable to repay his EMIs after his income came to a halt.

John said strict action would be taken against those found responsible based on the findings of the inquiry, irrespective of their position.

“The government has made it clear that there should be no approach from MVD officials that causes hardship to ordinary people who depend on their livelihood,” the minister said, adding that officials should interact with the public in a more people-friendly manner.

The government would take all necessary measures to prevent such tragic incidents from recurring, John said.