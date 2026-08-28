Thrissur: There is yet another twist in the Sukumara Kurup case, with the police finding that the photograph widely circulated recently as that of the long-missing fugitive was not of Kurup.

The preliminary investigation conducted by the Thrissur City Special Branch found that the photograph circulated by a news channel as that of Kurup in Brunei was actually that of Damodara Menon, a native of Karumathra in Thrissur.

Based on the statements that emerged in connection with the photograph, the Special Branch, led by ACP Bijoy, recorded the statement of Damodara Menon's brother, Karunakara Menon, here. Relatives also confirmed that the photograph, including the one available in his passport, belonged to Damodara Menon.

Following the confirmation, Special Branch officials contacted Damodara Menon over the phone, after which he told them that he was unwell and undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in an accident. According to Special Branch officials, Damodara Menon also said he would initiate legal action against those circulating false reports about him.

The police said a detailed investigation into the incident would continue. Statements from more people would be recorded, and a preliminary inquiry report would be submitted to senior police officials.

​Meanwhile, Karunakara Menon and his niece Sreekala said Damodara Menon had last visited his hometown around 20 years ago.

Sreekala said she had spoken to her uncle over the phone about a month ago, while Karunakaran said he spoke to Damodara Menon over the phone on Friday as well. However, their conversation was about repair and maintenance work at their house, and Damodara Menon did not say anything about the news reports that flashed his picture claiming it to be of Kurup.

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