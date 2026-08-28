Koduvayoor: This year, a floral carpet (pookkalam) spread out on water lent a unique charm to the Onam celebrations of Kakkayoor's swimming stars. The pookkalam was crafted on Avittam day in the very pool where national and international swimmers hone their skills.

The intricate pookkalam in the pool was the result of a collective effort by around twenty people, following over four hours of meticulous preparation. Yesterday, numerous visitors flocked to witness the floral spectacle and partake in the festive Onam spirit. To ensure the floral design stayed afloat, a buoyant base was fashioned from thermocol, cut precisely into the shape of the pookkalam.

Cardboard was first glued onto the thermocol base, providing a surface for the flowers to be meticulously arranged. Great care was taken during its creation to prevent the delicate arrangement from scattering due to wind or water currents. Both the swimmers and spectators revelled in the joy of transforming their regular training ground into a vibrant canvas of Onam colours for a day.