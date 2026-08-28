A pookkalam in the pool; Kakkayoor's Onam adorns a unique hue
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Onam celebrations in Kakkayoor featured a unique floral carpet (pookkalam) floated on water in a swimming pool used by national and international swimmers.
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The creation of the pookkalam was a collective effort involving approximately twenty people and took over four hours, with careful planning to ensure it remained afloat and intact.
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The event attracted numerous visitors keen to witness the spectacle and participate in the festive Onam spirit, transforming the training pool into a colourful display for a day.
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Koduvayoor: This year, a floral carpet (pookkalam) spread out on water lent a unique charm to the Onam celebrations of Kakkayoor's swimming stars. The pookkalam was crafted on Avittam day in the very pool where national and international swimmers hone their skills.
The intricate pookkalam in the pool was the result of a collective effort by around twenty people, following over four hours of meticulous preparation. Yesterday, numerous visitors flocked to witness the floral spectacle and partake in the festive Onam spirit. To ensure the floral design stayed afloat, a buoyant base was fashioned from thermocol, cut precisely into the shape of the pookkalam.
Cardboard was first glued onto the thermocol base, providing a surface for the flowers to be meticulously arranged. Great care was taken during its creation to prevent the delicate arrangement from scattering due to wind or water currents. Both the swimmers and spectators revelled in the joy of transforming their regular training ground into a vibrant canvas of Onam colours for a day.