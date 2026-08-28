Key events in Kerala: Exhibitions, Onam celebrations and cultural programmes on August 28
In Brief
Summary is AI-generated
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Multiple events are scheduled across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode to commemorate Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti and Ayyankali Jayanti.
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Various Onam celebrations are taking place, including Onakkodi distribution, cultural performances like dance and music concerts, and competitions.
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Events include cultural programmes such as dance performances, musical events, drama, and a circus show, alongside intellectual discussions on religion in public spaces.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Vellayambalam Ayyankali Square: Floral tribute on the occasion of Ayyankali Jayanti. Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Ministers K Muraleedharan, K A Thulasi, C P John will attend. 8:00 am
- Pangode Sreechitra Nagar: Sree Narayana Guru and Ayyankali Jayanti celebration. Minister K Muraleedharan will attend. 9:00 am.
- Statue Bharatiya Vicharakendram Samskruti Bhavan: Ayyankali Jayanti celebration, organized jointly by Kerala Pulayar Mahasabha and Mahatma Ayyankali Smaraka Trust. Minister K Muraleedharan will attend. 10:00 am.
- Manacaud Kuryathi Anandanilayam: Onakkodi (Onam traditional attire/gifts) distribution by Kizhakke Kotta Citizens' Committee. 10:00 am.
- Fine Arts College Art Gallery: "Dystopia" painting exhibition by Nemom Pushparaj. 10:00 am
- Malayinkeezh Shanthanmoola Ground: Malayinkeezh Panchayat and Kudumbashree's 'Malayinkeezh Fest' Onam celebration, featuring a mega show. 8:00 pm.
- Vilappilshala Shasthampara: Vilappil Panchayat Onam Week Celebration, featuring various dance performances. 7:00 pm.
- Malayinkeezh Kanavila Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust: Chathayam Day (Sree Narayana Guru's Birth Star) Convention. 5:00 pm.
- Chempazhanthy: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti celebration. Chief Minister V D Satheesan will attend. 6:15 pm.
Kollam
- Children's Park Neelambari Auditorium: DTPC Onam Celebration, Music Concert at 6:30 pm.
- Thirumullavaram: DTPC Onam Celebration, Musical Program (Ganamela) at 6:30 pm.
- Kottakkakam Onam Celebration: Marathon at 6:00 am, Thiruvathirakkali Competition at 6:00 pm, Fancy Dress Competition at 6:30 pm, Bharatanatyam at 7:00 pm, Folk Dance at 9:00 pm, Cinematic Dance Competition at 9:30 pm.
- Chathinamkulam People's Arts Club & Library: Walking Competition at 6:00 pm, Tug-of-war at 4:30 pm, Film Song Competition at 5:00 pm, Comedy Show at 7:30 pm.
- Vaidyashala Junction: Onam Celebration Children's Competitions at 10:00 am, Arts and Sports Competitions at 11:00 am, Pattukku Pattu (Musical Game) at 7:00 pm, Drama at 9:00 pm.
- Chathannoor Karamkode Empire Auditorium: Sree Narayana Gurudeva Jayanthi Convention and Prathibha Sangamam (Talent Meet), organized by SNDP Yogam Chathannoor Union, at 4:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Nagampadam Mahadeva Temple Premises: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti Celebrations. Gurupooja: 7:00 am.
Kochi
- Kadavanthra Mattalil Bhagavathy Temple: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi Celebrations, featuring Kolkali by Mattalil Thiruvathira Sangham and Onakkali by Haripad Sivadurga Kalavedi – 6:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Sahodara Soudham: Sree Narayana Jayanthi Conference by Sree Narayana Seva Sangham, inaugurated by N D Premachandran – 9:30 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Memorial Centre: Mohiniyattam by Edappally Nrithaswadhaka Sadas, presented by Sampritha – 6:30 pm
Kozhikode
- Sreekanthaswara Temple, Chaithanya Hall: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti Conference. Inauguration by K Jayanth MLA. 10:00 am.
- Chelanur Sree Narayana Mandiram Hall: Sree Narayana Gurudeva Jayanti Celebration. Inauguration by Vidya Balakrishnan MLA. 10:00 am.
- DCC Oommen Chandy Auditorium: Ayyankali Birthday Celebration, organized by the District Committee of the Bharatiya Dalit Congress. Inauguration by Mullappally Ramachandran. 10:30 am.
- Kannur Road Sree Narayana Mission Mandiram: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti. Inauguration by K Jayanth MLA. 10:30 am.
- Westhill Athaniikkal Sree Narayana Guruvarashramam: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti Celebration, including a Procession and Conference. The conference will be inaugurated by K. Jayanth MLA. 11:00 am.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:00 pm.
- Indoor Stadium Hall: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti Celebration, organized by the District Committee of Sree Narayana Sahodara Dharma Vedi. Inauguration by K Jayanth MLA. 3:00 pm.
- K P Kesava Menon Hall: Intellectual Discussion, organized by the State Committee of Wisdom Islamic Youth Organization. Topic: 'Religion in Public Spaces, Selective Intolerance,' presented by T K Ashraf. 5:00 pm.