Kozhikode: A 40-year-old man who allegedly posed as a Sub-Inspector of Police and sold MDMA after confiscating the drug from other substance dealers was arrested by the police in Kozhikode.

The accused was identified as Rojith, a resident of Chungam in Feroke.

According to the police, Rojith allegedly posed as an SI, seized narcotic substances from drug dealers and later sold the confiscated drugs.

He was arrested on Thursday night at Vaidyarangadi in Ramanattukara in a joint operation conducted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Feroke police.

The police recovered 2.5 grams of MDMA, an air pistol, handcuffs, a fake identity card bearing the designation of a Sub-Inspector, and photographs of the accused wearing a police uniform.