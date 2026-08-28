Man poses as cop, seizes drugs, sells MDMA, gets arrested in Kozhikode
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A 40-year-old man named Rojith has been arrested in Kozhikode for impersonating a police Sub-Inspector.
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The accused allegedly seized MDMA from drug dealers by posing as a police officer and then sold the confiscated drugs.
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During his arrest, police found a fake identity card, an air pistol, handcuffs, and a quantity of MDMA on the suspect.
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Kozhikode: A 40-year-old man who allegedly posed as a Sub-Inspector of Police and sold MDMA after confiscating the drug from other substance dealers was arrested by the police in Kozhikode.
The accused was identified as Rojith, a resident of Chungam in Feroke.
According to the police, Rojith allegedly posed as an SI, seized narcotic substances from drug dealers and later sold the confiscated drugs.
He was arrested on Thursday night at Vaidyarangadi in Ramanattukara in a joint operation conducted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Feroke police.
The police recovered 2.5 grams of MDMA, an air pistol, handcuffs, a fake identity card bearing the designation of a Sub-Inspector, and photographs of the accused wearing a police uniform.