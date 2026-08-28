Thiruvananthapuram has been transformed into a vibrant sea of lights and celebrations as the annual Onam week festivities head towards a grand climax. With only two days left for the cultural extravaganza to conclude, the capital city is witnessing an unprecedented rush of locals and visitors alike, soaking in the nocturnal beauty and energetic street performances.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the grand pageantry marking the finale of the celebrations, the city police have announced major traffic diversions and regulations on August 30.

Extensive traffic arrangements will be in place on August 30 along the parade route and adjoining arterial roads. Vehicle parking will strictly not be permitted along the main stretch from Kowdiar, Vellayambalam, Museum, Statue, Overbridge, Pazhavangadi, and East Fort, extending through Vettimurichakotta, Mithranandapuram, West Fort, Enchakkal, and up to Kallummoodu. Once the floats and tableaus pass through East Fort and Vettimurichakotta to enter the Enchakkal Bypass, no vehicles will be allowed to proceed towards Mithranandapuram from the Enchakkal side. All floats and cultural troupes must turn left at Enchakkal junction, proceed via the service road, and conclude their rally on the highway at Kallummoodu.

The city streets have come alive with spectacular illumination, virtually erasing the boundary between day and night. Huge crowds have been flocking to the main stretch from the Kowdiar Palace gates to East Fort and Manacaud to witness the spectacular light displays. Architectural landmarks, including the Secretariat, the Legislative Assembly, and the City Corporation headquarters, are bathed in dazzling multi-coloured lights, serving as the perfect backdrop for families and youngsters capturing selfies.

Over 30 venues across the capital, including the iconic Nishagandhi open-air theatre, are hosting parallel cultural events. Organisers noted a significant surge in spectators this year, especially for traditional Kerala art forms, alongside popular music concerts and dance shows. Meanwhile, food lovers are spoiling themselves for choice at the massive food festival currently underway at the Suryakanthi grounds in Kanakakkunnu, which continues to draw massive crowds looking to sample diverse culinary treats.

To facilitate hassle-free travel for the public returning late after the festivities, KSRTC has deployed special city shuttle services operating until the early hours of the morning. In anticipation of even larger crowds over the weekend, the City Police have strengthened security and deployed additional personnel across all major venues and transit points to maintain law and order.