Police officer suspended over alleged hate remarks in social media post
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A Grade Sub-Inspector at Thodupuzha Police Station has been suspended.
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The suspension is due to an allegation of sharing a social media post containing communal and derogatory remarks targeting the Muslim community.
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An investigation has been launched by the Munnar DySP, with further departmental action pending the inquiry's findings.
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Thodupuzha: A Grade Sub-Inspector attached to the Thodupuzha Police Station has been suspended following a complaint alleging that he shared a social media post containing communal and derogatory remarks.
The officer, K Vijesh, was suspended after the Thodupuzha Assembly constituency committee of the Youth League submitted a complaint to the Thodupuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Idukki District Police Chief.
The complaint alleged that Vijesh shared a video on social media along with remarks targeting the Muslim community. The video purportedly shows a veiled woman knocking over a pookkalam by the roadside.
According to the complaint, the footage was from an earlier incident in another location and was widely circulated in a misleading context. It further alleged that the post accompanying the video contained derogatory remarks against Muslims.
Munnar DySP has been assigned to investigate the incident. Idukki District Police Chief Dr A Naseem said the officer has been directed to submit a report at the earliest. Further departmental action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, the District Police Chief said.