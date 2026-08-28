Kozhikode: Three children died in separate drowning incidents in Kozhikode district on Friday.

In an incident at Koduvalli, the body of Muhammad Shaheen, 15, son of Hamsa of Kareetiparamba in Manipuram, was recovered from Cherupuzha at Iromboth Kadavu.

According to the police, Shaheen fell into the river around 4 pm while fishing with two friends. He slipped off a rock and was swept away by the strong undercurrents.

A search operation involving the Fire and Rescue Services team from Mukkam, a scuba diving team from the Vellimadukunnu fire station, Koduvalli police, local volunteers and residents continued for about one-and-a-half hours before his body was recovered. The body was shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Shaheen is survived by his mother Suhara and siblings K P Shameem, Shamna and Shahana.

In another incident, two boys drowned in Chovvapuzha at Palayad Nada in Vadakara while they were bathing in the river around 4 pm. They were Nabeel, 19, of Othayoth, Pathiyarakkara, and his relative Muhammad Sinan, 12, of Parappurath, Orkatteri.

Nabeel's brother Basil and Sinan's brother Hanan also fell into the river but survived after avoiding a whirlpool.

Residents, who heard the commotion, launched a rescue operation and pulled Nabeel out of the river. He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. Sinan was recovered from the river around 6 pm by the Fire and Rescue Services team, but he had already died.

Nabeel was the son of Basheer and Sajina of Othayoth. He is survived by siblings Sabir, Basil and Jabir. Sinan was the son of Haris and Suneera of Parappurath, Orkatteri, and is survived by siblings Rayan and Hanan.