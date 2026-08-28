A mudslide triggered by heavy rains at the Vizhinjam International Port's truck terminal site in Mukkola Thalayikkodu has flooded the nearby bypass service road and contaminated local water sources. The slurry washed down from a massive stockpile of excavated soil, turning nearby residential wells unusable and triggering angry protests from local residents.

The incident, which unfolded on Thursday morning, followed two days of continuous downpour. Soil stored at a higher elevation quickly turned into slush and cascaded down, completely blocking traffic through the Thalayikkodu underpass on the bypass service road.

Distressed residents reported that muddy run-off had been seeping into their wells since Thiruvonam day, rendering their drinking water completely unfit for household consumption. Many families have been forced to travel long distances just to source clean water for daily needs. With the downpour intensifying, the threat of structural damage to nearby homes has also escalated significantly, pushing the locals to launch a protest at the site.

The crisis originated from the excavation of Mullur hill to facilitate the setup of a bunkering station for the Vizhinjam port project. The excavated earth was stockpiled at the truck terminal site, reaching heights well above the neighbouring houses. Locals alleged that a weak retaining wall with multiple gaps failed to contain the heavy slush, letting it spill freely into the residential zone.

Following escalating tension and local protests, Kovalam MLA M Vincent and ward councillor S Lathika Kumari visited the site to assess the situation. Vincent directed port authorities to halt all soil-dumping activities immediately and take urgent measures to clear the mud, reinforce the barriers, and restore clean water supply to the affected households.