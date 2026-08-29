Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress on Saturday suspended DCC member Chenthi Ani from its primary membership following his arrest for allegedly obstructing the convoy of Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Minister for Electricity Sunny Joseph said the party and the government would not protect anyone who violated the law. “We will not protect people who violate the law from the side of the government and the party,” Joseph said. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala also said the law would take its course in connection with Anil’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K Muraleedharan said that Satheesan decided not to attend a Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti programme at Chenthi based on an Intelligence report. Muraleedharan, who was also invited to the programme, also described the obstruction as an act of indecency. “If the Chief Minister is obstructed, the police will take action,” he said.

When brought for a medical examination following his detention, Anil alleged that the case against him was the result of factional politics within the Congress. “This is what Congress workers have to face,” he said, adding, “Didn't the party come to power after 10 years?” He also rejected the Chief Minister’s Office’s claim that the organisers had been informed in advance that Satheesan would not attend the event. Anil said the Special Branch had inspected the venue the previous day.

Anil, a patron of the Chenthi Sree Narayana Cultural Centre Charitable Society, was arrested for allegedly obstructing Satheesan’s convoy at Chenthi on Friday evening as the Chief Minister was heading to Chempazhanthy for the Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti celebrations. According to the FIR, Anil allegedly blocked the vehicle, questioned Satheesan over his absence from the society’s event, threatened him and obstructed police officers on duty.

The Chief Minister’s Office had earlier said the organisers were informed well in advance that Satheesan would be unable to attend their event because of his pre-scheduled appearance at the Chempazhanthy celebrations. The organisers cancelled the programme in protest, claiming they had been informed only at the last minute.