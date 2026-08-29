Key events in Kerala: Book launch, onam celebrations and exhibitions on Aug 29
In Brief
Summary is AI-generated
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The article lists various events happening across different locations, including resident association meetings, cultural celebrations (especially Onam), book launches, art exhibitions, and sports competitions.
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Multiple Onam celebrations are highlighted across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, and Kochi, indicating a significant focus on this festival.
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Several dignitaries, including Ministers, MLAs, MPs, and other prominent figures, are scheduled to attend or inaugurate different events.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Sree Nagar Residents Association, Peroorkada NCC Road: Annual meeting of the Residents Welfare Association. Minister K Muraleedharan to attend. 5:00 PM
- MES Hall, near Adhyapaka Bhavan: Annual conference of the Retired Ambika Munsiffs Association. 10:00 AM
- Press Club: Book launch of 'Samantha Vanam' by Vineeth Venu Gopal. 3:30 PM
- Fine Arts College Gallery: An art exhibition by Nemom Pushparaj. Also featuring a film and drawing session by multidisciplinary artist S. Kumar, presented as part of 'Dystopia'. 4:00 PM
- Thycaud P.N. Panicker College Hall: P N Panicker Foundation's weekly program 'Aazhakoottam' will feature a discussion on 'Paattinte Vazhikal' ('The Paths of Song'), led by singer G Sreeram. 4:30 PM
Kollam
- Velamanur Gandhibhavan Snehashramam: 'Onakkazhcha' – a storytelling performance, presented as part of the Onam Tourism Week Celebrations by the District Tourism Promotion Council. 4:00 PM.
- Sampranikodi: Concluding ceremony of the Onam Week Celebrations, organized by the District Tourism Promotion Council. Minister Bindukrishna will be present. 5:00 PM.
- Chathinankulam People's Arts Club and Library: Onam Celebration concluding ceremony – Cultural Meet 6:30 PM, Play 8:00 PM.
- Ashramam Vaidyashala Junction: Onam Celebrations – Sports competitions 10:00 AM, Children's competitions 11:00 AM, Pillow Fight competition 3:00 PM, Lucky Corner 4:00 PM, Cinematic Dance competition 8:00 PM, Play 9:00 PM.
Kottayam
- Kottayam CMS College Great Hall: TRAADA Ruby Jubilee Convention inauguration, with Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III Catholicos Bawa. The Parakkal Kuriakose Corepiscopa Award will be presented to Minister Ramesh Chennithala – 11:30 AM.
- Kalathippady Deepam Orchid: Kalathippady Maithri Residents Association's Onam celebration inauguration, by K.C. Joseph – 11:30 AM.
- Chingavanam St. John's New Church: Knanaya Convention Silver Jubilee Celebration inauguration, by Minister Mons Joseph – 2:00 PM.
- Puthenangadi St. Mary's School: Alumni Meet – 10:30 AM.
- Pallam NSS Karayogam Hall: Tagore Residents Association's Onam celebration inauguration, by Municipal Chairman M P Santhosh Kumar – 3:00 PM.
- Nattassery Sreerama Vilasam NSS Karayogam: Onam Celebration. Competitions for students – 9:00 AM, Elocution competition – 3:00 PM.
- Chembithara Building, near Pakkil Illimoodu: Mahatma Residents Welfare Association Anniversary and Onam Celebration. Sports competitions – 8:00 AM, Onasadhya (Onam Feast) – 1:00 PM, Cultural convention inauguration – 6:00 PM.
Kochi
- Ernakulam Durbar Hall Ground: Onam celebrations organized jointly by the Department of Tourism, District Administration, and DTPC. Pathakam (Kalamandalam Abhijosh) – 6:30 PM, Folk Songs (Kannur Vadakkans) – 7:30 PM
- Edappally Chendankulangara Sree Krishna Temple: Bhagavatha Sapthaha Yajnam – 6:30 PM
- Thammanam Vinoda Library: As part of Thammamam Vinoda Library's 70th Anniversary celebrations.All Kerala Chess Competition – 9:30 AM, Karaoke Musical Night – 5:30 PM, Fusion Kaikottikali – 7:30 PM
- Ernakulam North Town Hall: Twins and Triplets Get-together 'Vismayam 2026' – 10:15 AM
- Ernakulam St. Albert's College Ground: Jubilee Cup 2026 Sevens Football Tournament and Anti-Drug Awareness Program, organized jointly by KCYM Latin State Committee and KRLCBC Youth Commission.Inauguration by Minister V E Abdul Ghafoor – 10:30 AM
- Kadavanthra Clint Art Gallery: Athira Harikumar's Art Exhibition – 10:30 AM
- Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Jinson Abraham's Photo Exhibition 'Kollavarsham 1202: Then, Now, and Beyond' – 11:00 AM
- Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Study on Theosophy – 4:00 PM
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Musical Night (Ragalaya Music) – 6:00 PM
Kozhikode
- S.K. Pottekkat Auditorium: Naushad Association District Family Meet, Educational Award Distribution, and Lifestyle Disease Detection Camp. K. Jayanth MLA to attend. 10:00 AM.
- League House: Pravasi League State Workers' Conference and a reception for Tamil Nadu Minister A M Shajahan. 10:30 AM.
- Alakapuri Karthika Hall: Onam and Teachers' Day Celebration, organized by Suvarna, a branch of the All India Women's Conference. Honoring Vidya Balakrishnan MLA. 10:30 AM.
- Hotel Marina Residency: Malabar Business Club (MBC) Onam Day. M.K. Raghavan MP to attend. 11:00 AM.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 PM, 5:00 PM, and 7:00 PM.
- Malaparamba Vedavyasa Vidyalayam:National Sports Day Celebration, jointly organized by the Sports Authority of India, ESIC, and Kreeda Bharathi. Inaugurated by Kamal Varadoor. 3:00 PM.
- Vellimadukunnu JDT Islam Hall: Iqra–Thanal Pain and Palliative Care Centre Anniversary. Inaugurated by Mayor O Sadasivan. 4:00 PM.
- Alakapuri: Re-launch of the short story collection 'Valiya Lokavum Cheriya Manushyarum' (The Big World and Little People), originally published 60 years ago by 10 young writers from Guruvayoorappan College. Also, the re-launch of C Krishnan Chelanur's short story collection 'Idalukal' (Petals). Featuring K Baijunath, Judicial Member of the State Human Rights Commission, and writer M N Karassery. 5:00 PM.