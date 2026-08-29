Severe waterlogging has become a major crisis along the under-construction stretches of National Highway 66 in Kollam district, with locals pointing to the blocking of natural water channels as the primary cause. According to reports, these natural drains have not been cleaned or desilted for nearly four years since the highway expansion work commenced. While the National Highways Authority of India has sanctioned ₹28.55 crore to address the issue from the Alappuzha district border to the Kollam bypass, residents argue that this amount is far too inadequate to fix the scale of the damage.

Blocked culverts choke water flow

The crux of the crisis lies in the disruption of the region's natural topography. Historically, rainwater from the eastern side of the highway drained naturally to the western side through a network of small streams, culverts, and minor bridges. However, during the ongoing widening of NH 66, many of these vital links were blocked or filled in. As a result, even a brief spell of rain lasting just 30 minutes leads to immediate flooding along the highway, turning active lanes and service roads into waterlogged hazards.

Delayed action and flawed drainage design

Although locals have raised concerns since the inception of the project, it took authorities nearly six months to study the issue and approve the necessary funds. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways was finally forced to act after newly completed segments of the highway began experiencing severe flooding. Critics highlight that while new concrete drains have been constructed along the highway, they remain ineffective because they do not connect to any natural water bodies or outlets. Consequently, run-off water pools heavily on service roads, bringing local traffic to a complete standstill.

Relief plan for key affected areas

The drainage restoration initiative is expected to bring relief to commuters and residents in heavily affected areas, including Chathannoor, Parippally, Kottiyam, Ayathil, Chavara, Oachira, and Karunagappally. In addition to Kollam, funds have also been sanctioned for similar mitigation works in Alappuzha, while other districts received allocations earlier. The sanctioned funds will be disbursed and managed directly through the respective District Collector offices.

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Inter-departmental coordination needed

To make the drainage system functional, local self-government institutions and other departments will undertake the task of connecting the NHAI drains to nearby natural water bodies. Several panchayats have already prepared and submitted cost estimates for these connection works. Local residents hope that swift coordination between the various departments will ensure the project is executed efficiently, restoring natural water flow without causing further distress to the local population.