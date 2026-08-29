Thrissur District Collector and District Disaster Management Authority chairperson Shikha Surendran on Saturday ordered the opening of the spillway shutters of Peechi Dam and the release of water into the Manalipuzha through the KSEB small hydroelectric power station as part of efforts to regulate the dam's water level.

The dam, which has a maximum storage capacity of 79.25 metres, currently has a water level of 77.62 metres, or 77.33 per cent of its capacity.

As rain continues in the dam's catchment areas, water will be released in stages during the daytime as a precaution to avoid a situation where the shutters have to be opened suddenly.

In the first phase, water will be released through the power station at a rate of five cubic metres per second. Depending on the situation, the spillway shutters will be opened by a maximum of four inches (10 cm).

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The release of water is expected to raise the water level in the Manali and Karuvannur rivers by up to 60 cm on average. In view of this, strict restrictions have been imposed on entering the rivers, bathing, washing clothes, taking photographs and fishing.

The Collector has directed local self-government institutions to issue warnings through public-address announcements in the affected areas. Tahsildars have also been instructed to make preparations, including arrangements for flood relief camps. The order also urges the public to exercise necessary caution.