Commuters and tourists heading to major destinations in Idukki are facing severe hardships as a massive boulder that rolled down onto the Neyyassery-Thokkubansaddle road remains unmoved even after a month. The block, located near Naranganam, was caused by a landslide triggered by heavy rains on 1 August. Despite the prolonged disruption, local authorities have failed to clear the passage, sparking outrage among residents who blame the apathy of the construction firm in charge of the stretch.

Tourists bear the brunt

The blocked road is a crucial route for travellers heading to popular tourist spots like Thommankuthu and Anayadikuthi. Large tour vehicles coming from Thommankuthu are unable to pass, forcing tourists to disembark at Maniyan City and hire local trip jeeps to reach their destinations. This has not only increased travel expenses for visitors but has also caused immense inconvenience during the peak monsoon tourism season.

Crucial connectivity severed

In addition to tourists, regular commuters heavily rely on this road to travel from Thommankuthu to Mundanmudi and to connect with the Vannappuram-Chelachuvadu state highway. Vehicles travelling along the Vannappuram-Mundanmudi route are currently forced to take long detours. Local residents have expressed strong resentment against the authorities for failing to resolve the bottleneck even after weeks of disruption.

Bureaucratic delays stall clearance

When questioned about the delay, local officials pointed to regulatory hurdles as the primary bottleneck. Since the area falls under ecologically sensitive zones with strict mining and quarrying restrictions, authorities claim they cannot blast the boulder without obtaining special clearance from the District Collectorate. However, residents have questioned the logic behind such delays for emergency safety clearances, urging the Idukki district administration to intervene immediately and restore normal traffic.