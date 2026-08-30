Key events in Kerala: Exhibitions, onam celebrations and cultural programmes on Aug 30
In Brief
Summary is AI-generated
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Several Onam celebrations are taking place across various locations in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Kottayam, featuring cultural programmes, competitions, and gatherings.
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Kochi is hosting a range of events including a football tournament, a state yoga championship, and a religious conference.
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Kozhikode has a diverse schedule of events including a triathlon flag-off, a house foundation laying ceremony, union conferences, circus shows, and musical and drama award presentations.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Near Lok Bhavan: Onam Week Celebration procession flagged off by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan at 5:00 pm.
- Fine Arts College Gallery: "Dystopia," a painting exhibition by Nemam Pushparaj, at 10:00 am.
- Kannammoola St. Mother Teresa Church: Flag-hoisting ceremony for St. Mother Teresa's Feast Day at 7:15 am.
- Vilavoorakkal Govt. HSS: Commemoration of B Jayaprasad, organized by the Malayam Students Academy's alumni and former teachers' association, at 3:30 pm.
Kollam
- Ashraamam Vaidyasala Junction: Onam Celebrations, Sports Competitions – 10:00 am, Tug-of-war Competition – 2:00 pm, Cultural Meet and Prize Distribution – 8:00 pm ,Musical Concert – 9:00 pm.
- Mukhathala Murari Junction, Swaralaya Cultural Committee: Annual Day and Onam CelebrationKaikottikali Competition – 8:0 am,Thiruvathirakali Competition – 11:00 am. Valedictory Session and Prize Distribution – 5:30 pm.
Kottayam
- Thirunakkara Thrikkaikkattu Swamiyar Mathom Hall: Sreerama Pattabhishekam Kathakali performance by Kaliyarangu – 3:00 pm.
- Thirunakkara Children's Library Hall: Ranjini Sangeetha Sabha's monthly program, featuring a memorial for former Secretary Dr S K Moorthy, followed by a Veena concert by S Mahadevan – 5:30 pm.
- Kumaranalloor Devi Temple, Aarattukadavu: Start of the Ooruchuttu Jalotsavam (Village Water Festival Procession) – 8:00 am.
- Kochalummood Bharathar Mahajana Sabha Mandiram: Onam Celebration and Family Get-together of the Thrikkothamangalam Ward No. 13 Bharathar Mahajana Sabha. Inauguration by Branch President M T Prathap – 9:00 am.
- Maryathuruthu Ambadi Bhavan: Navodaya Residents Welfare Association's Onam Celebration – 9:00 am.
Kochi
- Ernakulam St. Albert's College Ground: Jubilee Cup 2026 Sevens Booted Football Tournament, jointly organized by KCYM, Latin State Committee, and KRLCBC Youth Commission as part of the KRLCC Silver Jubilee – 8:00 am; Closing Ceremony – 4:00 pm.
- Elamakkara Saraswathi Vidyanikethan: Bharatiya Vidyanikethan State Yoga Championship – 10:00 am.
- Kaloor Stadium (C M Valiyyullahhi Nagar): 21st Hubbu Rasool Conference, organized by the Kerala Muslim Jamaat District Committee. Features addresses by Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar and Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama President, Raeesul Ulama E Sulaiman Musliyar – 2:00 pm; Public Gathering – 7:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Malabar Melody (Musical Extravaganza) – 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Cherootty Nagar Rotary Swimming Pool: Calicut Pedalers Triathlon Flag-off, by Adeeb Saleem, 6:00 am.
- Payyanakkal Thanniyakkal Road: Ziasco Abayam Project: House Foundation Laying Ceremony, by K V Hassan Koya, 9:00 am.
- Shikshak Sadan: Kerala Land Commission Agents Union District Conference, inaugurated by Minister T Siddique, 10:00 am.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus, 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm.
- Parayanchery Vocational Higher Secondary School: Sevak Puthyara Onam Celebration, 11:00 am
- Nalanda: Panicker Service Society State Annual Conference, inaugurated by K Jayanth MLA, 3:00 pm.
- Mathara Community Hall: ISM Mangavu Mandal presents a Cordial Discussion on 'Prophet Muhammad: A True Witness to Human Values,' with Prof. N V Abdurahman, 4:30 pm.
- Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Global Peace Trust organizes a Commemoration of writer T K D Muzhappilangad, 5:00 pm.
- Town Hall: Calicut Music Club Musical Program, 5:30 pm.
- Thanneerpanthal Vengeri Cooperative Bank Auditorium: Vengeri Thamburu Music Academy Drama Award Presentation, 6:30 pm.