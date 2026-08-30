Kollam: A 29-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from the third floor of a hotel in Kollam. The deceased has been identified as Vrinda, daughter of Nagappan, of Vishnu Nivas near Kanjikkuzhi in Alappuzha.

According to the Kollam East police, the incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Saturday. Vrinda allegedly jumped from the third floor, after which she was rushed to the Kollam district hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

She was taken to the hospital by Mohammed Sajad and Mohammed Fasal, who had been staying with her. Vrinda had come to Kollam to participate in the Asramam fest.

Her body was later taken to the Kollam Government Medical College, where the post-mortem examination was completed. The body has been handed over to the family.

Further investigation is underway, including an examination of the hotel's CCTV footage, to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. Police have recorded the statement of a friend who had been staying with her.

An FIR has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which deals with the police procedure to inquire and report on suicide, accidental death, or suspicious deaths.