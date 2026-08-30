Thrissur: The four spillway shutters of Peechi Dam will open on Monday, as the water level has been steadily rising following rainfall in its catchment areas. The shutters will be opened to regulate the dam's water level, as more rain is expected due to a low-pressure area, cyclonic circulation, and the northeast monsoon (Thulavarsham).

The Thrissur District Collector has granted permission to release water into the Manalippuzha by opening the spillway shutters of Peechi Dam and through the KSEB small hydroelectric power generation station.

As part of the arrangements, all four spillway shutters will be opened by 2 inches (5 cm) each at 11 am on August 31. At the same time, water will also be released into the river through the KSEB small hydroelectric power generation station.

At 2 pm, all four spillway shutters will be raised by another 2 inches (5 cm), taking the total opening of each shutter to 4 inches (10 cm).

The District Collector has warned that the water release could cause the water level in the Manali and Karuvannur rivers to rise by up to 30 cm from the current level. People living in areas along the rivers have been advised to remain vigilant and exercise caution during the water release.