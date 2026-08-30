Thrissur: The Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple witnessed a busy day of weddings on the second Sunday of the Malayalam month of Chingam, with 362 marriages solemnised.

By around 11.10 am, 362 of the 372 weddings that had been booked had been completed at the temple. The large number of weddings led to a heavy turnout of devotees at the temple, with temple authorities making arrangements to ensure that the wedding ceremonies and darshan were conducted smoothly.

Additional police personnel were deployed at the temple to assist devotees and manage the arrangements. Temple employees also joined the efforts to facilitate the movement of devotees and ensure that the ceremonies were completed without disruption.

The arrangements were carried out under the leadership of Devaswom chairman A V Gopinath and administrator S Harigopal.

The second Sunday of Chingam is traditionally a busy period at Guruvayur, with a large number of devotees choosing the auspicious month for conducting marriages at the temple. The high number of bookings made it a particularly bustling day at the temple, and authorities took additional measures to manage the rush.