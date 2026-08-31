Manama: A three-year-old boy from Kottayam, Kerala, who had arrived in Bahrain just days ago to celebrate Onam with his mother, has died after accidentally falling into a bathtub at their residence.

The deceased, identified as Dhyan Surya, was the only child of Megha, who is also known as Alphonsa Jose, a native of Pala in Kottayam. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the local expat community in Bahrain and back home in Kerala.

A long-awaited reunion cut short

Due to demanding business commitments in Bahrain, Megha had placed Dhyan under the care of close relatives in Kerala. The young boy had only arrived in Bahrain four days ago, eagerly anticipating a festive Onam holiday with his mother. The joyful family reunion was, however, tragically cut short.

The accident occurred while Megha was busy working in the kitchen. Having just woken up from his sleep, Dhyan wandered unnoticed into the bathroom. He is believed to have been playing near the water-filled bathtub when he accidentally slipped and fell inside.

Expat community in mourning

Upon discovering the toddler in the bathtub, his mother immediately rushed him to the Salmaniya Medical Complex hospital. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the child could not be saved and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

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Megha is well known within the local community as an active member of the Bahrain Keraleeya Samajam (BKS). Members of the association and the wider Indian diaspora have expressed deep shock and grief over the heartbreaking loss. Efforts are currently underway to complete the necessary legal formalities to repatriate the child's body to his home state of Kerala for the final rites.