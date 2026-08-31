Police arrested three youngsters and seized ₹1.44 crore in suspected hawala money being transported from Karnataka to Wayanad through the Tholpetty checkpost, police said on Monday.

The arrested have been identified as Prabhu Raj (20), of Ameena Cottage in Nut Street, Vadakara, Kozhikode; Swapnil (23), of Bheema Nivas, Panoor, Kannur; and Rahul(26), a native of Bhalvani in Maharashtra.

The arrests were made during a surprise vehicle inspection conducted jointly by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Tirunelli police at the Tholpetty checkpost.

According to police, the car, bearing registration number KA 13 Z 9121, was entering Wayanad from Karnataka when it was intercepted. The occupants' suspicious behaviour prompted the police to question them separately.

The team was initially searching the vehicle for suspected narcotics being transported into the district. During a detailed inspection, however, police found a specially constructed secret compartment beneath the driver's seat containing ₹1,44,50,000 in cash.

The money was counted and seized, and the three men were taken into custody. The vehicle was also seized as part of the investigation.

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Police are probing the source of the money, its intended destination and the network involved in its transportation. Investigators are also examining whether the accused were part of a larger hawala network operating across the region.

The search operation was led by Tirunelli Circle Inspector T M Nidheesh, assisted by Station House Officer M C Pavanan and senior civil police officers Jaleel, Biju and Ashraf.