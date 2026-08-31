Key events in Kerala: Exhibitions, tourism summit and cultural programmes on Aug 31
In Brief
Summary is AI-generated, Newsroom Reviewed
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Kochi is hosting significant summits and tourism events, including the 'Indo Arab Connect 2026' Tourism Summit and the Rajagiri Silver Jubilee Celebration.
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Kozhikode has a state-level powerlifting competition as part of the Kerala Police Games and Athletic Meet, alongside religious observances and community events.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Fine Arts College Gallery: Valedictory function of Nemam Pushparaj's art exhibition 'Dystopia', inaugurated by Soorya Krishnamoorthy at 4:00 pm.
- Kannammoola St. Mother Teresa Church: Gathering of charity workers and Holy Mass at 5:30 pm.
- Jagathy Sreekrishnaswamy Temple: Sreekrishna Jayanthi festival, featuring Pushpabhishekam at 7:00 am and Kalashabhishekam at 8:00 am.
Kochi
- Kakkanad Rajagiri Engineering College: Rajagiri Silver Jubilee Celebration and Confluence 3.0 Summit – Inauguration by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan 4:00 pm
- Crown Plaza: 'Indo Arab Connect 2026' Tourism Summit – Inauguration by Chief Minister V D Satheesan 6:00 pm
- Kadavanthra Clint Art Gallery: Athira Harikumar's Solo Art Exhibition 10:00 am
- Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Photographer Jinson Abraham's 'Munne Ippol Iniyum - Archives of Uprising' Exhibition 11:00 am
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Bharatanatyam Concert – Shivapriya 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Indoor Stadium: State-level Powerlifting Competition, part of the Kerala Police Games and Athletic Meet. Inaugurated by Putta Vimaladitya, North Zone IG, at 9:30 am.
- MMVHSS Parappil Auditorium: Inauguration of an interactive board donated to the school by Cambium Network at 3:00 pm.
- City St. Joseph Church: Flag hoisting for the 'Ettu Nombu' (Eight-day Fast) observance, ahead of the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Led by Fr. William Rajan at 5:30 pm.
- Town Hall: 'In Memory of Rafeeq' event, organized by Nilavu. Mayor O Sadasivan will inaugurate, and an award will be presented to Joy Mathew, at 5:30 pm.
- Kundooparamba Union Library: Condolence meeting for Thiruthyil Gangadharan at 5:30 pm.
- Ediyangara Yuvasahithi Samajam: A discussion on the topic 'Is Thekkepuram a society beyond caste considerations?' Inaugurated by Dr N P Hafees Mohammed at 7:00 pm.